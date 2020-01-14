Last Tuesday, 1/7, Orland High’s varsity boys’ basketball team annihilated rival team Willows at home with the end score of 57-31.
On fire junior Evven Orozco (#23) lead with scoring 22 points followed by junior Javier Huerta (#0) with 12 points, and senior Austin Burreson (#4) with 11 points.
The OHS student section Blue Crew was loud and proud cheering on the winning team.
Trojan ladies endured a loss against Willows away with a score of 28-54. The boys’ next home is Jan. 17 and the next girls’ home game is Jan. 21.
Destiny Daniels is a senior at Orland High School. When not doing homework, she enjoys writing, painting and singing. When she graduates, she would like to pursue a degree in anthropology and become an archaeologist.