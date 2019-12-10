The Trojans were on the road last week at the 53rd annual Pierce Invitational Tournament and after dropping their first round game to the host Bears, 69-31, on Dec. 4, rebounded the following evening to down Williams 56-47 before falling in the consolation contest 67-54 to Colusa.
In the opener, senior Austin Burresson had a team-high 12 points and junior Kaleb McClintock pitched in with seven, but the eventual champion Bears simply had too much firepower.
Against the Yellowjackets on Dec. 5, junior Javier Huerta led the way with 14 points while Burreson and senior Hunter Foster each added eight in the win.
No statistics from the loss to the RedHawks were available.
Orland (1-3) next hosts Corning on Dec. 17.