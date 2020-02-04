After a sweep of both Colusa County teams last week the Willows varsity girls basketball team is poised to claim its third straight Sacramento Valley League title with just three games remaining in the regular season.
Willows had no trouble in Colusa last Tuesday as it overwhelmed the RedHawks, 58-27, and although losing some of its composure in the final quarter two days later in Arbuckle, still emerged with a 60-54 victory over the Bears.
Against Colusa, the Honkers jumped out to any early lead and never looked back powered by the Northern Section’s leading scorer senior Meghan Weinrich who dropped 12 points in the first quarter and 30 points for game as part of a double-double that included 10 rebounds.
Freshman Aislin Johnson chipped in with nine points and Hanna Parisio corralled eight rebounds.
It was against Pierce however that the Honkers suffered a let down in the final period and although never relinquishing the lead allowed the Bears to stage a frenzied rally to pull within six points before the buzzer sounded.
Weinrich, with 32 points and 15 rebounds recorded her eleventh double-double of the season and restored order in the final seconds hitting two free throws.
Additionally the Honkers got noteworthy efforts from Parisio and Kendyl Garcia who picked up the slack under the basket after Brieze Martins left the game with an injury as they collected nine and seven rebounds respectively.
Credit also goes to Tayler Berens who frustrated Pierce’s leading scorer Jocelyn Medina, the section’s second leading scorer, with lockdown defense all game long.
In spite of the win, Coach Carol Martin said would have liked to see a stronger finish from her team as she explained after the game, “We wanted to execute specific plays and take time off the clock, but we forgot how to pass and begin playing their game. Hopefully we learned a lesson tonight. ”
Willows (21-3, 5-0) had its only contest this week on Tuesday when it hosted Winters, a team that is winless on the season.