Each year, the Orland and Willows marching bands competes in Battle of the Mace. This year at Orland High School, the Willows Honker band marched to victory on Sept. 13.
Joe West, band teacher at Willows High School, said this year the band had another goal besides just winning the competition.
“Winning is always good – that is the obvious goal in a competition – but this year I had a more important underlying goal: Quality sportsmanship,” West said. “How we treat each other – especially how we treat our competitors – is really important.”
While the Trojan band may not have won the ornate Scottish mace that is used as the trophy, Cory Goga, Orland High School band teacher, said the students performed well and the competition is an important part of the community.
“They performed their hearts out,” Goga said. “... We’re a small, rural community and many marching band competitions are far away … it gives these kids an opportunity to showcase what they do in a competitive environment.”
West said he’s proud of how the Honker band performed and that both bands have “amazing kids” who give their all. The bands spent weeks preparing for the Battle of the Mace and recognizing that work ethic is important, he said.
“I am proud of the Honker band’s performance on (Sept. 13), but I am more proud of their character and how they treat others around them,” he said. “I was equally impressed with the Orland band students. The Trojan band consistently supports each other and other musicians; they always make us feel welcome in Orland.”
Goga said the competition was started seven years ago by the county superintendent in order to promote the local marching bands and generate excitement about the activity.
“Both bands have benefited because it has created a lot of excitement,” Goga said. “It has also pushed both bands to get better and better each year.”
Battle of the Mace consists of the bands performing during the pregame for Battle of the Axe – the Willows and Orland rivalry football game – as well as facing off at halftime. Local music teachers judge the event.
“Competition helps drive students to achieve more than they would otherwise and we always enter competitions with the intent of winning, but there are more important lessons learned from Battle of the Mace,” West said. “I am continually awed by the selfless attitudes of our band students in Glenn County and the supportive parents and teachers who have helped those students grow into such fine young men and women.”
“I think we pride ourselves in precision and balance and being very good at marching,” Goga said. “So we think we demonstrated that we’re really good at that.”
He said the Trojan drum majors – Marie Gibson and Jillian Williams – set the bar high and the drum line also gave a good performance.
“I want to personally thank all of the people of the North State who continue to support music education and our music students in Glenn County,” West said. “I am proud of you all.”
Battle of the Axe
While the Honker band won the Battle of the Mace band competition, the Trojans were victorious during the Battle of the Axe rivalry football game.
Orland defeated Willows on Sept. 13 at home, 40-0.
Quarterback Gustavo Carrillo, Hunter Foster and Beni Martinez each scored two of Orland’s touchdowns, according to Maxpreps.