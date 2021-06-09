The Bayliss Library is a special one because of its location and availability to serve the community in a variety of ways during the past 104 years.
Men came to the library to sign up for military service in WWI. The local women held their Glenn County Homemaking Club meetings there. People registered and voted at the Bayliss Library.
During the years when the Bayliss School was next door, second grade was in the library. A band teacher traveled from Willows to have band class at the library. All the children attending Bayliss School walked with their class to check out books each week.
Today, the library is open Tuesday from 1-5 p.m. The book collection is quite large and many of the current best sellers – fiction and nonfiction – are part of it. The library has an active book club (new members are always welcome).
The Friends of the Bayliss Library also welcome your support and input. It’s still a great place for the community to meet in the library or in the park.
On June 19, there will be a Bayliss Centennial Park Summer Picnic beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the library, 7830 County Road 39, Glenn.
There will be a catered food truck for a picnic meal, games, social visiting and community fun.
It’s asked that attendees bring chairs or picnic blankets – tables are provided.