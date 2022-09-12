Table olive growers associated with Bell-Carter Foods received letters from the company on Monday announcing the acquisition of Bell-Carter Foods by The Escalante family, owners of Aceitunas Guadalquivir (AG Olives), headquartered in Seville, Spain.
The letter, signed by Tim T. Carter, CEO, Bell-Carter Foods, states, “This deal – which unites two families dedicated to the olive business for a combined 170 years – will bring significant investment, opportunity, innovation, advanced technology, and sustainable practices to the table olive industry across California and throughout the United States.”
Bell-Carter Foods' current senior leadership team, led by Carter, will continue to lead the 110-year-old, family-founded business under the same moniker, according to the letter.
Bell-Carter states, the acquisition provides for the continuity of Bell-Carter Foods' leadership and its nearly 300 employees, the adoption and continuation of all active California grower contracts, and the effective execution of the company's own envisaged growth plans within California, which are steeped in its five core values: family, teamwork, trust/respect, continuous learning and a service mindset.
The financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed. As part of the deal, Dcoop, a former partner of Bell-Carter, will hold a minority interest in Bell-Carter Foods, continuing to deliver value to Dcoop's cooperative members, reported Bell-Carter Foods.
The production facility in Corning is to remain open and operational, the olive company said.
“The deal further fulfills Bell-Carter Foods' longstanding commitment to its U.S.-based employees, nationwide retail customers, loyal Lindsay brand consumers and its production facility, located in Corning,” Bell-Carter Foods stated in the announcement. “Within the first few weeks of the acquisition, investments will be made in the facility which include advanced olive cookers, expanded warehouse space and new production lines – all of which will help the company meet the surging demand for all forms and varieties of Lindsay brand olives processed and packaged in California.”
However, these plans will be under the leadership of AG Olives CEO, Francisco “Paco” Escalante, not Carter and his current leadership team, which will instead continue to drive the operational and commercial missions of the company.
Bell-Carter Foods' network now includes 80+ growers across 3,000 acres throughout the Tehama and Tulare counties. In the last year alone, Bell-Carter Foods signed multi-year contracts with its California-based growers and extended contracts to 25 new growers.
Since 1991, Bell-Carter Foods has been sourcing jarred green table olives from AG Olives' factory in Seville, Spain, and sharing this specialty product with consumers across the U.S.
"Together with our dedicated employees in our corporate office inWalnut Creek and our plant in Corning, our valued domestic growers in California, and with the Escalante family, I am excited for the new growth that our company and the U.S. table olive industry will enjoy in the decades to come," said Carter. "One thing will not change: our continued, family-focused commitment to our employees, sourcing and producing the highest-quality, best-tasting table olives, and driving innovation in the table olive category."
Bell-Carter Foods was founded in 1912, sells and markets domestic olives, foreign olives and olive related products under the Bell-Carter Foods, private label and Lindsay brand names.
The Escalante family owns and operates AG Olives, which was founded in 1962 by Francisco Escalante Rivera and is now run by his son, Francisco “Paco” Escalante.
For more information about Bell-Carter Foods, LLC, please visit bellcarter.com and ilovelindsay.com. For more information about AG Olives, visit agolives.com/en.