FELONY
Miriam Hernandez, 31, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Nov. 22 on E. Wood Street in Willows and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and violate court order.
Michael Angel Rangel Rodriguez, 25, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Nov. 19 on Fairview Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation, disobey order of the court and other charges.
James Phillip Thomas, 32, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Nov. 19 on Fifth Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, violation of probation and other charges.
Jerrianne Marie Woods, 42, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Nov. 19 on Butte Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of willful cruelty to child/possible injury or death.
Kevin Dwayne Johnson, 32, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Nov. 18 on Culvar Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of failure to register as transient sex offender, and violation of post release community supervision.
DUI
John Perry Bush, 55, of Gerber was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 22 on Garden Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, possession of hypodermic needles, driving on a suspended license and possession of a controlled substance.
Jose Antonio Chavarin Ruiz, 36, of San Bernardino was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 20 on Interstate 5 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.