FELONY
Katie Ellen Phillips, 36, of Orland was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 25 on County Road H near Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $85,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge and other charges.
Aaron Benjamin Johanningsmeier, 24, of Glenn was arrested by an Orland police officer Jan. 23 on East Central Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $155,000 bail and suspicion of threaten crime with intent to terrorize and misdemeanor charges.
Reyna Salinas Puente, 36, of Hamilton City was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Jan. 22 on Commerce Lane in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of bring controlled substance into jail, disobey order of the court and other charges.
Anna Lola Brown, 33, of Elk Creek was arrested at the Glenn County Jail on Jan. 21 and booked into the jail on $150,000 bail and suspicion of attempted murder.
Nycole Yvonne Nelson, 22, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Jan. 20 on Newport Avenue in Orland booked into the Glenn County Jail on $36,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge.
Leonard Flaming John, 45, of Elk Creek was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Jan. 20 on Bush Lane in Elk Creek and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $125,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon or force, willful cruelty to child, battery with serious bodily injury and other charges.
Shane Gabriel John, 26, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Jan. 20 on County Road 200 near Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $165,000 bail and suspicion of threaten crime with intent to terrorize, willful discharge of firearm in negligent manner and other charges.
Juan Antonio Medina, 33, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Jan. 19 on Green Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Anna Lola Brown, 33, of Elk Creek was arrested by a Glenn Interagency Narcotics Task Force agent Jan. 19 on County Road 305 in Elk Creek and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $96,400 bail and suspicion of cultivation of marijuana, violation of probation, disobey order of the court and other charges.
DUI
Stephanie Kaye Lohman, 32, of Williams was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Jan. 19 on Elm Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.