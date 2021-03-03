FELONY
Adalberto Angel Angel, 23, of Willows was arrested at the Glenn County Jail on March 1 and booked on $158,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation, home invasion robbery, battery, failure to appear on felony charge and other charges.
Tommy Filemon Leday, 20, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn Interagency Narcotics Task Force agent Feb. 28 on E. Shasta in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $40,000 bail and suspicion of transportation of a controlled substance and other charges.
Bryan Lynn Boone, 42, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Feb. 26 at the Glenn County Jail and remanded by the Glenn County Superior Court into the jail on suspicion of manufacture/possession of billy club, leaded cane and other charges.
Andres Simon Ortega, 25, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Feb. 25 on N. Humboldt Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of burglary, receiving known stolen property and other charges.
Raul Tito Perez, 35, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Feb. 25 on Monterey Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of threaten school/public officer/employee.
Brittany Lenae Salvatore, 27, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Feb. 25 on E. Tehama Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Robert Walter Taresh, 50, of Willows was arrested at the Glenn County Jail Feb. 25 and booked on $30,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear on felony charges.
Justin Wade McGlothin, 31, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Feb. 24 on Tehama Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Juan Antonio Medina, 33, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Feb. 24 on Humboldt Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Amber Lea Dawn Silver, 27, of Chico was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Feb. 24 at the Glenn Medical Center in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of obstruct/resist executive officer and other charges.
Adalberto Angel Angel, 23, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Feb. 23 on Juniper Drive in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $122,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge, violation of probation, disobey order of the court and other charges.
Brittany Danielle Glass, 32, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Feb. 23 on County Road 23 in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $60,000 bail and suspicion of grand theft, receiving known stolen property, forgery/credit card, possession of drugs/alcohol in jail, and criminal conspiracy.
Leslie Brooke Leach, 37, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Feb. 23 on County Road 23 in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of receiving known stolen property, criminal conspiracy and other charges.
Kaelene Scritchfield, 29, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Feb. 23 on Walker Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $70,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation and disobey order of the court.
Robert Walter Taresh, 50, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Feb. 23 on County Road 53 in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of criminal conspiracy, receiving known stolen property, violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Antinazia Valerio, 28, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County Probation officer Feb. 23 at the probation office and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $60,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation and other charges.
Marty Alexander Yracheta, 32, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Feb. 23 on Shasta Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $44,000 bail and suspicion of forgery, forgery counterfeit and other charges.
Amado Ramses Alvarez Carrillo IV, 22, of Magalia was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Feb. 22 at the probation office and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $38,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation and other charges.
Angel Michelle Bush, 31, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Feb. 22 at the probation office and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of probation.
Juan Luis Torres, 35, of Olivehurst was arrested at the Glenn County Jail Feb. 22 and booked on $42,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge.
DUI
Sergio Alvarez Perez, 22, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Feb. 23 on Walker Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.