FELONY
Aldolfo Garrido, 24, of Butte City was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Feb. 13 on the 600 block of County Road Y in Butte City and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $130,000 bail and suspicion of rape/not specified, false imprisonment, and unlawful sexual intercourse with minor.
Martin Fernando Vasquez Velasquez, 28, of Antioch was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 12 on Interstate 5 near Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of vehicle theft, receiving known stolen property and misdemeanor charges.
David John Carlile, 42, of Willows was arrested by a state parole officer Feb. 11 on Plumas Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Jacob Anthony Kennedy Cummings, 28, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Feb. 11 at the Newport Avenue and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $75,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation, disobey order of the court and misdemeanor charges.
Brittany Lenae Salvatore, 27, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Feb. 11 on E. Tehama Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Tyler James Lopez, 29, of Elk Creek was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Feb. 10 at the Glenn County Jail and booked into the jail on $1.36 million bail and suspicion of attempted premeditated murder, violation of post release community supervision, torture/attempted premeditated murder, kidnap to commit robbery/rape, assault to commit mayhem, rape, sodomy or other specific offenses, sexual penetration by object by force, prevent/dissuade witness victim by threat/force, give drugs to aid in felony, assault with machine gun on person, crime with use of firearm, and two special allegations.
Lawrence Lawson, 50, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Feb. 10 on Fifth Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
George Hernandez, 31, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Feb. 10 on W. Sycamore Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $45,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and assault by force.
Christopher John Braun, 45, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Feb. 10 on Newport in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Tyler James Lopez, 29, of Elk Creek was arrested by a Glenn County deputy Feb. 9 on County Road 305 in Elk Creek and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on an arrest warrant for suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Balmore Sorto, 55, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Feb. 9 on Central Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of vandalism.
Pedro Chavez Vazquez, 29, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Feb. 9 on Sonoma Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, and other charges.
Edgar Castro, 38, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Feb. 8 on Tehama Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $130,000 bail and suspicion of manufacture/import or possession of a controlled substance and warrants for possession of a controlled substance for sale, battery, and contempt
Shawn Brian Dearing, 50, of Corning was arrested by a U.S. marshal Feb. 8 on Olive Road in Corning and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $165,000 bail and suspicion of robbery, violation of probation and violation of post release community supervision..
DUI
Ubaldo Carreno, 29, of Stonyford was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 12 on County Road 61 in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Chad Anthony McBride, 25, of Stockton was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 12 on Interstate 5 near Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Adolfo Rodriguez Esquivel, 18, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Feb. 12 on the 1100 block of Sixth Street in Orland booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, reckless driving, and driving under the influence of alcohol.