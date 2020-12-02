FELONY
Samrane Intavong, 38, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Nov. 27 at Motel 6 in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of vandalism.
Bryan Lynn Boone, 42, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Nov. 25 on Butte Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of manufacture/possession of billy club/leaded cane and other charges.
Sean Joseph Idzinski, 27, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Nov. 24 on Sycamore Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $38,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation and other charges.
Prisella Andreina Gonzalez, 31, of Willows was arrested by an Orland police officer Nov. 24 on South Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $35,000 bail and suspicion of felony disobey order of the court.
DUI
Juan Celluar Rodriguez, 34, of Willows was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 29 on Highway 99W in Artois and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Rylen Banon Thuemler, 22, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Nov. 28 on Cedar Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Natalia Reynoso Briones, 18, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Nov. 26 on Tehama Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.