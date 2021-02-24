FELONY
Marshall Mills, 39, of Chico was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Feb. 15 on Sunset Drive in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of first degree burglary and other charges.
Nicholas Allen Ruiz, 20, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Feb. 16 on County Road JJ in Artois and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of possession of concealed firearm in vehicle.
Erika Lee Morais, 25, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Feb. 17 on Humboldt Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of disobey court order.
Steven Dehoyos Hernandez, 50, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Feb. 17 at the Glenn County Jail and booked on $45,000 bail and suspicion of two counts battery by gassing of peace officer or detention facility employee.
Francisco Rubio Rivera, 26, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Feb. 17 on County Road P in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury and willful cruelty to child with possible injury/death.
Jose Luis Garibay, 40, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Feb. 18 on Paigewood Drive in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $80,000 bail and suspicion of two counts violation of probation.
Marshall Mills, 39, of Chico was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Feb. 18 at the Glenn County Jail and booked without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Merle Jason Burrows, 41, of Elk Creek was remanded by the Glenn County Superior Court Feb. 19 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Gerardo Andrade Ortiz, 29, of Orland was remanded by the Glenn County Superior Court Feb. 19 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of prohibited person in possession of ammunition.
Jeffery Alex Hammonds, 41, a transient was returned to the Glenn County Jail Feb. 19 from the Napa State Hospital and booked on suspicion of vandalism and violation of probation.
Calvin Wayne Douglas, 58, of Chico was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Feb. 19 at the probation office and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Alejandro Rodriguez Cisneros, 30, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Feb. 20 on County Road M in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $49,000 bail and suspicion of prohibited person in possession of firearm, a special allegation and other charges.
Pedro Quin Cuin, 22, of Yuba City was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Feb. 21 on County Road H in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $12,000 bail and suspicion of make criminal threats, violation of protective order and failure to pay restitution fine.
DUI
Juan Quintana Luna, 52, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Feb. 15 on Shasta Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and giving false identification to a peace officer.
Rigoberto Amaro Trujillo, 21, of Concord was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 19 at the Chevron station in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Prisella Gonzalez, 32, of Willows was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 19 on County Road 24 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Jacinto Sanchez, 22, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 20 on Highway 99W near Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving without a license.
Richard Arthur Wood, 22, of Oroville was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 21 on Highway 45 in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.