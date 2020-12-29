FELONY
Sunny Sayyaphom, 29, of Willows was arrested by a state parole officer Dec. 27 on County Road 14 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Justin Michael Kegley, 37, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Dec. 26 on Lassen Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of robbery, violation of probation and other charges.
Joshua Alton Wright, 32, of Woodland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Dec. 25, on Wood Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of unlawful possession of tear gas , felon in possession of firearm, shoot at inhabited dwelling/vehicle and other charges.
Justin Michael Kegley, 37, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Dec. 25 on County Road N in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of vehicle theft.
Angel Michelle Bush, 31, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Dec. 24 on Butte Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $37,000 bail and suspicion of disobey order of the court and other charges.
Jonathan Scott Hanson, 29, of Willows was arrested by a state parole officer Dec. 23 on Butte Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole and other charges.
Zachary Brown Boster, 25, of Willows was arrested at the Glenn County Jail Dec. 21 and booked on $55,000 bail and arrest warrants for suspicion of disobey order of the court and failure to appear on felony charge.
Michael Jeffery Puleo, 34, of Willows was arrested by a state parole officer Dec. 21 on First Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
DUI
Connor James Krantz, 26, of Orland was arreted by an Orland police officer Dec. 26 on Highway 99W in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Benjamin Dominic Yazzie, 27, of Willows was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 25 on County Road 57 in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
James Matthew Beckham, 34, of Orland was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 24 on County Road 3 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Jose Madrigal Cervantes, 31, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Dec. 23 on E. Walker Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.