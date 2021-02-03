FELONY
Sean Allen Joslin, 29, of Chico was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Jan. 29 on N. Sonoma Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $57,000 bail and arrest warrants for suspicion of child abuse/endangerment and misdemeanor charges.
Tara Leigh Bessmer, 35, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Jan. 29 on County Road 18 near Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of child abuse/endangerment and misdemeanor charges.
Andrew Jaime Ortiz, 19, of Chico was arrested by an Orland police officer Jan. 29 on East Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $100,000 bail and a warrant for attempted robbery.
Adrian Cuevas Paniagua, 27, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Jan. 30 on N. Airport Road in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $35,000 bail and suspicion of grand theft, a special allegation and misdemeanor charges.
Heather Colleen Burrows, 34, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Jan. 31 on N. Humboldt Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on an arrest warrant for suspicion of failure to appear on felony charges.
Gabriel Antonio Velasquez, 22, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Jan. 31 on Jacquelyn Drive in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $50,000 bail and and arrest warrant for suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge.
DUI
Megan Elizabeth Triano, 26, of Orland was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 27 on County road 18 near Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Daniel Macias Flores, 20, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Jan. 31 on South Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $3,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.