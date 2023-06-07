This winter’s rains filled waterways in the Northstate and as the weather warms up opportunities to enjoy recreational activities on the waterways increases – especially boating.
Law enforcement agencies are reminding residents recreating on the water this boating season to be safe, make sure they have the proper safety equipment on their vessels, and their vessels are seaworthy and in good working order and provide the following reminders:
• Boat operators between the ages of 16-50 years are required to have a California Boater’s Education Card in their possession while operating a recreational vessel.
• No person between the ages of 12-15 years shall operate a vessel powered by a motor of greater than 15 horsepower, or a vessel that exceeds 30 feet in length and is designed to use wind as its principal source of propulsion, unless the person is accompanied in the vessel by a person who is at least 18 years of age and who is attentive and supervising the operation of the vessel.
• There should be one readily accessible life jacket/Personal Floatation Device (PFD) on board a vessel for every person on the vessel. The life jacket must be serviceable, proper size and fit, and labeled Coast Guard-approved. This includes paddle craft users.
• All children under the age of 13 years must wear a life jacket on board a recreational vessel that is not anchored, moored, or beached. This does not apply to a child under 13 years who is on a sailboat and is restrained by a harness tethered to the vessel or on a vessel with an enclosed cabin. The life jacket must be worn outside the cabin. The life jacket must be serviceable, of proper size and fit, and labeled Coast Guard-approved.
• • A serviceable United States Coast Guard-approved marine type fire extinguisher shall be required on all recreational vessels. Be sure to check the label for mounting requirements.
• A sounding device is required on all vessels.
• There needs to be one immediately accessible Type IV throwable PFD on all recreational vessels over 16 feet.
• • A ski flag shall only be displayed whenever a skier is down, a rope or water ski or other water sport device is in the water. Once a skier is up, the flag must be lowered. The ski flag shall not be displayed at any other time.
• • Proper navigation lights are required on all vessels; no water skiing, and no Personal Water Craft (PWC) operations from sunset to sunrise.
• • All vessel operators need to reduce speed only to maintain steerage when a Law Enforcement or Fire Vessel has their blue lights displayed.
• • Be aware of the speed limit restrictions on the Sacramento River, Shasta Lake, or any other waterway.
• • Be aware of sandbars, land and excessive debris just under the water surface on all waterways.
• • Beware of carbon monoxide around vessels. Make sure to shut off the engine while stopped and/or swimming.
• • Do not drink and drive and always maintain a sober driver.
Boaters are advised to conduct a pre-season vessel inspection before going out on the water. This includes having all the required safety equipment, and also checking engine fluids, batteries, and condition of the vessel’s hull.
Lake water is still cool and river water is even colder, especially in higher elevations. Anyone recreating on lakes and rivers should take caution when entering the water and be aware of the signs of hypothermia from excessive amounts of time in the cold water.
Boating safety information is available for the boating community by visiting www.dbw.ca.gov. The free safety information available are the “ABCs of Boating” booklet, “Boating Under the Influence” cards, “Carbon Monoxide” brochures, water safety activity books for kids and a “Course for Safe Boating”.
For more information about boating on Tehama County waterways contact the Tehama County Sheriff’s Boating Division at 530-529-7900; in Glenn County contact the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office at 530-934-6441; or the Colusa County Sheriff’s Boating Safety Unit at 530-458-0200.