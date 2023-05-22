A missing 85-year-old Willows man was found deceased on Monday by a community volunteer helping in the search for the octogenarian, reported the Glenn County Sheriff’s Department.
William “Larry” Parham was reported missing to the sheriff’s office on May 21 around 6 p.m.
A search for Parham was initiated by the sheriff’s office, volunteers from the Glenn County Search and Rescue, V.I.P.S., and both Willows and Kanawha fire departments, on foot, by vehicle and air.
In addition, a CodeRED alert was issued to residents in the Willows area, as well as a Nixle alert to the community in an effort to gather information concerning the missing-person-at-risk, the sheriff’s office said.
Community volunteers assisted in the search by canvassing neighborhoods, parks and businesses.
Parham’s body was located by a community volunteer in the remote area south of County Road 48 in northeast Willows, the sheriff’s office reported. His next of kin was notified.