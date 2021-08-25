To help residents that have been impacted by dry wells due to the current drought, the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office – Office of Emergency Services has teamed up with local volunteer law enforcement agencies to host another emergency bottled water distribution event today (Wednesday).
According to a release issued by the county, Glenn County has received 166 reports of well related incidents.
“Of the 166 reports, 115 selected the dry well designation,” read the release. “The primary area impacted by dry wells is in northern Glenn County along the Stony Creek fan area, including the unincorporated areas of Orland and Capay.”
All reports are from private landowners and no community water systems have been impacted in Glenn County at this time.
The distribution event is scheduled to take place today (Wednesday) in the rear parking lot of the Orland Fire Department, 810 Fifth St., Orland, from 4-6 p.m.
Those picking up water are required to be a resident of Glenn County and must complete a Glenn County Dry Well report.
“Residents must document that they have a well that has gone dry due to drought,” read the release. “Residents with running water to their house are not eligible.”
Well Incident Reports can be completed online at www.countyofglenn.net/Drought from a computer or smartphone.
Those that do not have access to a computer can contact the Glenn County Planning and Community Development Department by calling 934-6540 or in person at the bottled water distribution event to make arrangements to complete the report.
Limited quantities of bottled water will be available at the distribution event.
The bottled water was donated by the local Amazon and Wal-Mart sites, according to the release.
It’s also asked that people don’t bring donations to the water donation sites as donations are unable to be accepted at that time.
For more information, visit www.countyofglenn.net/Drought or visit the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.