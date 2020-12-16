Newly-elected Orland City Council members took their oath of office along with the Orland mayor.
Jeff Tolley and Chris Dobbs took their oaths, which were administered by City Clerk Janet Wackerman, according to a press release from the city.
Bruce Roundy also took the oath to start his fourth term on the council – which then selected Roundy among its ranks to serve as the mayor and Tolley as vice mayor.
“I’m looking forward to continuing the good course Orland is on and helping this new council be successful in a very challenging time in history,” Roundy said.
Orland mayors serve a one-year term unless re-elected by a 4-5 vote of their council colleagues to serve a second year – two years in a row is the maximum allowed by the Orland municipal code.
The council, municipal staff and community members also expressed appreciation to James Paschall, Sr., and Salina Edwards as they step away from decades of city council service.
Both served the community with multiple terms on the council – Edwards also served as vice mayor and Paschall as mayor.