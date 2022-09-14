A group of active Glenn County residents have recently come together to form a county business association to focus on boosting entrepreneurial growth within Glenn County.
“We are all about smart, steady growth for Glenn County,” said association president Marlena Sparkman.
The mission of the Glenn County Business Association is to help create economic and business development and retention for Glenn County through networking, marketing and destination events.
“We will work with business owners to effectively maneuver the permit process, encourage more Glenn County new businesses and provide support for those business owners,” read a statement released by the association.
According to association officials, the group offers education and support for grants and loans, bookkeeping and tax preparation, insurance, marketing, health insurance and events.
“As a new entity, our mission will be temporarily fluid until our board is full and we can confirm our mission statement, events and activities moving forward,” read the statement.
As one of these first efforts to boost the economy of Glenn County, the association will host a community-wide yard sale on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
“We want not only local residents, but people from all over to come spend a day in Glenn County and see all that we have to offer,” said Sparkman. “We would like to see Glenn County become a North State destination.”
The community-wide sale will include antiques, estate and yard sales, sidewalk sales, crafts, tools, furniture and more available at several locations in Willows, Orland, Artois and Glenn. Several vendors will also be set up at Jensen Park, 400 Elm St. in Willows, as part of the event.
Those that would like to become a vendor have until the end of the day today (Wednesday) to register to receive the discounted vendor prices. To be a home or business vendor registration costs $15. To be a vendor at Jensen Park, registration fees cost $20.
After today’s deadline, vendor registration will still be accepted for a fee of $20.
Residents, businesses or nonprofits in Willows that would like to become a vendor can contact Sparkman at 530-616-8638. Interested participants in the Orland area can contact Tiffany Schulps at 530-354-3358.
Sparkman is joined on the Glenn County Business Association Board by several other active members of the community, including Glenn County District 4 Supervisor Elect Jim Yoder,
general manager of The Last Stand, who serves as vice president and Rumeet Randhawa, assistant administrator of Glenn Medical Center, who serves as the secretary.
At this time, the board is interviewing candidates for three open positions, including treasurer, membership and community ambassador.
The Glenn County Business Association office is located at 134 West Sycamore St. in Willows. The office is open to the public by appointment only at this time.
For more information, call 530-616-8638 or visit www.glenncountybusinessassociation.com.