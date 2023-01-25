The Butte College Small Business Development Center (SBDC) will host a four-week “New Venture Series for New and Start-up Businesses” workshop series in Orland beginning next week.
“This 4-part training series provides essential information to individuals thinking about starting a business and new business owners (in business one year or less),” read a release issued by SBDC.
Topics that will be discussed during the workshop series include legal requirements, market analysis, cost analysis, and business funding, in addition to an overview of the business plan that will bring it all together.
“You will learn the legal requirements for starting your business, how to assess your market and plan for direction, how to obtain funding, types of funding available, calculate start-up costs, and best practice for completing a business plan,” read the release.
The workshop will be held on Wednesday mornings from Feb. 1-22 from 9-11 a.m. at the Butte College Glenn County Center, 1366 Cortina Dr., Room 127, Orland. The workshop is free to attend, but pre-registration is required.
For more information or to register, visit www.buttecollegesbdc.com/events or call 530-895-9017.