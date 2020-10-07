The Butte College Board of Trustees recently authorized the purchase agreement for a new Glenn Center in Orland, according to a press release.
The new center will cost $12.4 million and includes a 6.17-acre, 13,700-square-foot facility.
“In 1974 Glenn County was annexed into our district and we officially became the Butte-Glenn Community College District. We have operated our Glenn County Center programs out of rented facilities for 46 years. This is a remarkable moment in the college’s history and provides a permanent facility that will allow us to better serve Glenn County residents for decades to come,” said Butte College President Samia Yaqub.
The center will be near Cortina Drive and Interstate 5.
It will include five classrooms, a science lab, two computer labs, student lounge, tutoring center, library, along with conference and training rooms, a solar array and 150 parking spaces.
The project is expected to be completed by September 2022.