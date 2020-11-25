The Butte college Small Business Development Center is hosting a “COVID-19 Business Reopening Strategies” webinar, according to a press release.
The webinar aims to prepare business owners for the uncertainties and processes to make it through the pandemic safely and successfully, according to the press release.
Topics will range from business reopening assessments and developing a plan, to looking at current business strategies and how pivoting one's business might help in meeting the new demands placed on businesses due to the pandemic.
Discussions will also include understanding cash flow, financial strength, profitability, opportunities relating to reopening and looking at whether or not one is ready to handle the change in business strategies.
The webinar will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 8, from 9-10 a.m.
A webinar link will be emailed to those who register prior to the event.
To register, call 895-9017, email jonuwaso@butte.edu or visit www.buttecollegesbdc.com/calendar.