The Butte College Small Business Development Center is hosting a “Cybersecurity for Your Business” webinar on Dec. 15.
“Cybersecurity is a critical piece of all businesses, especially small businesses,” it was stated in a press release. “Most business owners do not understand cybersecurity, let alone new technologies to keep their businesses safe from cyber threats.”
According to the press release, during the webinar, some definitions will be provided to help business owners understand what cybersecurity is, why it’s important for small businesses and review data security and consumer privacy, which small businesses may be required to follow.
The focus will also include various types of cyber attacks, ways of protecting one’s small business from cyber threats, strategies and resources for developing and implementing cyber security plans, frameworks, policies and contacts related to cybercrime reporting, federal agencies and related resources to use in meeting cyber security needs.
The webinar will take place Tuesday, Dec. 15, from 9-10 a.m.
A link will be provided via email after registering for the webinar.
To register, visit https://www.buttecollegesbdc.com/events/cyber-security-your-business, email konuwaso@butte.edu or call 895-9017.