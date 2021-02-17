The Butte College Small Business Development Center is presenting a webinar on business cybersecurity, according to a press release from the center.
“Cybersecurity is a critical piece of all businesses, especially small businesses. Most business owners do not understand Cybersecurity, let alone new technologies to keep their businesses safe from cyber threats,” it was stated in the release.
During the webinar, definitions to help participants understand what cybersecurity is, why it’s important for small businesses, and review data security and consumer privacy, which small businesses may be legally required to follow.
There will also be a focus on various types of cyberattacks, ways of protecting a small business from cyber threats, strategies and resources for developing and implementing cybersecurity plans, frameworks, policies and contacts related to cybercrime reporting, federal agencies and related resources to use in meeting one’s cybersecurity needs.
The webinar will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 23, from 9-10 a.m.
When one registers for the webinar, the link will be emailed prior to the event.
To register, call 895-9017 or visit www.buttecollegesbdc.com/events/cybersecurity-your-business.