he Butte College Small Business Development Center is hosting a “COVID-19 Business Reopening Strategies” webinar on March 2.
“Are you a business that has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic? Are you ready to reopen and work on the success of your business in 2021? Are you uncertain as to whether or not you can reopen, or where to begin? This webinar will prepare you for the uncertainties and processes needed to make it through the pandemic safely and successfully,” it was stated in a press release from the center.
Topics covered will range from business reopening assessments and developing a plan to looking at current business strategies and how pivoting one’s business might help in meeting the new demands placed on businesses due to the pandemic.
According to the press release, discussions will also include understanding cash flow, financial strength, profitability, opportunities relating to reopening and looking at whether or not one is ready to handle the change in business strategies.
The goal is that, at the end of this training, participants will understand the obstacles, if any, to reopening, how to develop a plan and laws regulating businesses’ reopening efforts.
When someone registers for the webinar, a link will be emailed prior to the event.
The webinar will take place on March 2 from 9-10 a.m.
For more information or to register, call 895-9017 or visit https://bit.ly/3atrJVp.