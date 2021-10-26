In coordination with the “Imagine a Day Without Water” campaign, Cal Water is educating local residents about the values of water in an effort to combat the effects of the ongoing drought while continuing to implement water-saving strategies within the city of Willows.
“Cal Water has been preparing for drought and climate change for years, and we’re committed to ensuring a reliable water supply, both now and in the future,” said Ken Jenkins, director of Water Resource Sustainability for Cal Water. “Our customers have done an excellent job conserving water when needed, and we appreciate their efforts. With current drought/dry conditions, we encourage them to keep using water wisely to help preserve California’s limited water supply.”
The “Imagine a Day Without Water” campaign is a national education and advocacy day that highlights the value of water and the importance of investment in this vital resource, according to Cal Water officials. Recognized on Oct. 21, the 2021 installment was the seventh annual day to raise awareness and educate the community.
Cal Water has taken several steps to mitigate the drought in Willows already, including replacing, repairing and upgrading the infrastructure to minimize water loss and identifying and correcting system leaks quickly through their Water Loss Auditing and Control Program.
Jenkins said they have also developed a water supply plan for Willows, including 30-year Water Supply and Facilities Master Plans, and these plans are updated on a regular basis.
“The first phase of a Climate Change Water Resources Monitoring and Adaptation Plan, which, when completed later in 2021, will enable us to develop adaptation strategies based upon the vulnerability and risk of projected climate change impacts to our facilities, infrastructure, and water sources,” said Jenkins.
According to Jenkins, the conservation programs that have been implemented in Willows since 2011 will result in lifetime cumulative savings of 23 million gallons and, between 2000 and 2020, water use in Willows has decreased from 249 gallons per capita per day (gpcd) to 164 gpcd, a reduction of 34 percent.
To further expand their efforts, Cal Water has also expanded their conservation program to help customers save water every day. These expansions include a lawn-to-garden rebate of $3 per square foot of lawn removed and replaced with low-water-use landscaping; a spray-to-drip rebate of $0.50 per square foot of landscaping converted from standard spray irrigation to a drip system; rebates on high-efficiency appliances and devices, with certain rebates recently doubled; a free smart landscape tune-up program that includes an irrigation system evaluation along with installation of efficient devices and repair of most irrigation leaks; and a free conservation kit that includes a garden hose nozzle with shutoff valve, high-efficiency showerheads, faucet aerators, and more for residential customers.
“Just like the last drought, we are taking a customer-first approach and are here to help residents and businesses save water every day,” said Jenkins.
For more information about the “Imagine a Day Without Water” campaign, visit www.imagineadaywithoutwater.org.
For more information on drought and conservation information, visit www.calwater.com/drought.