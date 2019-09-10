Cal Water announced that it has opened its Firefighter Grant Program, according to a press release.
Uniformed fire departments, whether professional or volunteer that serve at least a portion of one of Cal Water’s service areas, are eligible to apply for grants under the $60,000 program – which provides funding that may offset costs associated with fire protection efforts, equipment, training and education.
“Through the California Water Service Firefighter Grant Program, we are proud to support the brave men and women who work tirelessly to protect our communities by celebrating their service in a truly meaningful way,” said Martin Kropelnicki, Cal Water president and CEO, in the press release. “We recognize the value and importance of reliable water service for first responders’ emergency needs and hope to continue to support organizations that play such an important role in the safety and protection of our communities.”
To apply for the 2019 Firefighter Grant Program, eligible fire departments must complete an application form; documentation of the cost for the equipment, product or service for which the grant would be used; and a copy of the department’s or parent organization’s W-9 Tax Identification form.
The program is part of California Water Service Group’s stockholder-funded philanthropic giving program and grants are not paid for through customers’ rates.
The application period will close at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13.
Grant recipients will be notified by December.
For more information, visit www.calwater.com/firefightergrant or email firefightergrant@calwater.com.