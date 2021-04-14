California will be following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration recommendation to pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine out of an abundance of caution, according to a press release from Glenn County Public Health.
Six cases were reported in the U.S. of a “rare and severe” type of blood clot in individuals who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare,” it was stated in the press release. “People who got the vaccine more than a month ago, the risk to them is very low at this time. People who recently got the vaccine (within the last few weeks), should contact their healthcare provider and seek medical treatment if they develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath.”
Laura Medina, of Glenn County Public Health, said Public Health doesn’t have any Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics scheduled so none have to be canceled or rescheduled – the OptumServe site in Orland currently offers the Moderna vaccine.
Medina said they have some of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on hand but won’t be using it for the time being.
As of April 12, more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the U.S. The CDC and FDA are reviewing data involving the six reported U.S. cases – in these cases, a type of blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis was seen in combination with low levels of blood platelets.
All six cases occurred in women between the ages of 18 and 48 and symptoms occurred six to 13 days after vaccination – no cases have been reported in California.
These events are not being seen with the other two vaccines available – Pfizer and Moderna – and Public Health encourages those who have vaccine appointments with these two vaccines to continue with their appointment.
As of Tuesday, Glenn County had 19 active COVID-19 cases – two of which were hospitalized and 17 were self-isolating.
In total, there have been a total of 2,861 positive cases, a total of 2,817 of cases have closed and 25 virus-related deaths have been reported in the county.
To view the Glenn County COVID-19 dashboard, visit https://bit.ly/3go8j5E.
For more information, visit www.countyofglenn.net/COVID19.