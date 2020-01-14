The California Rice Commission organizes annual grower meetings to update rice farmers on the biggest issues facing the industry each year. The meetings will be on the same day this month in Yuba City and Colusa.
“Farming today involves so much more than what’s happening in the field. This meeting is a great way for rice industry members to find out the latest on key issues affecting our industry,” said Jim Morris, communications manager for the California Rice Commission. “We will have experts covering water, international trade, the Farm Bill and activities at the State Capitol.”
The meetings will be on Jan. 24. The first meeting will be at the Colusa Casino Resort Community Center in Colusa from 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. The second meeting will be at Hillcrest Plaza Room (201 Julie Drive, Yuba City) between 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Speakers will include Tyson Redpath of The Russel Group and Louie Brown of Kahn, Soares and Conway, who will provide updates from Washington, D.C. and the State Capitol.
There will also be presentations from David Guy, president of the Northern California Water Association, on water issues and Sarah Moran, vice president international for USA Rice, on international promotions opportunities.
Doors will open 30 minutes before each meeting begins.