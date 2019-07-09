Assembly Bill 430 – which aims to expedite housing production in communities impacted by the Camp Fire – was passed by the Senate Environmental Quality Committee last week with bipartisan support, according to a press release.
The bill, written by local Assemblyman James Gallagher, would help alleviate the housing crisis in Butte County and surrounding areas that have been exacerbated in the aftermath of the wildfire by streamlining the environmental review process for certain projects.
The bill allows housing projects that meet specified criteria to utilize an expedited ministerial review process, including an exemption from the California Environmental Quality Act, according to the press release.
Both Orland and Willows are named in the housing bill.
Other cities named in the legislation include Biggs, Corning, Gridley, Live Oak, Oroville and Yuba City.
Chico was originally listed but the City Council voted to have the city excluded from the legislation.
“I’m thankful for the bipartisan support and recognition from my colleagues that the extraordinary circumstances of the Camp Fire require immediate action to help provide housing for fire victims,” Gallagher said in the press release.
The Camp Fire displaced more than 50,000 people and the surrounding areas don’t have sufficient capacity to absorb this population, it was stated in the press release.
AB 430 now will head to the Senate Governance and Finance Committee for further consideration.
Gallagher represents the Third Assembly District, which encompasses all of Glenn, Sutter, Tehama and Yuba counties as well as portions of Butte and Colusa counties.