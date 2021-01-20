In an effort to encourage people to eat at local restaurants, a new campaign recently started.
“It’s just to encourage Glenn County residents to eat out a little more frequently and to maybe try some restaurants they haven’t,” said Julie van Tol, owner of the 4th St. Cafe and organizer of the “Taste of Glenn County” campaign. “I know some are purposely (supporting) small, local businesses and this is just a fun way to help people do that.”
There are 14 participating restaurant, van Tol said. Throughout the campaign, people need to eat at six different restaurants throughout the rest of January and February, save the receipts and store them in printed envelopes that participants can get from the restaurants.
Three grand prize winners will be drawn at the end and each will receive $350 in gift certificates – $25 from each restaurant on the list.
She said people can enter the drawing as many times as they want – for each entry, receipts from six different restaurants are required to be submitted.
People are also encouraged to follow the Taste of Glenn County Facebook page, van Tol said.
Twice a week, different restaurants on the list will be featured and on the day a restaurant is featured, deals on a meal will be shared and gift certificates to those restaurants will be given away.
“It has been really good,” van Tol said. “... I know at 4th St., we’ve had many people who are already excited and saving their restaurants’ (receipts) … We have a really nice group of restaurant owners in Glenn County and we tend to help each other out and so this is just an extension of that.”
The campaign will end on Feb. 28 and grand-prize winners will be drawn on March 1, she said.
“January and February are typically a little more difficult for restaurants, especially small, local restaurants and that combined with COVID has just created some real challenges for small, local places,” van Tol said. “So this gives people a fun way to dine out, eat well and support local places.”
For more information, visit the Taste of Glenn County Facebook page.