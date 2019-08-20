Cars, trucks and motorcycles, oh my!
The 33rd annual Willows Car and Bike Show rolled to town over the weekend and featured a wide variety of cars from not only Glenn County, but from the surrounding region and as far away as Arizona.
This year’s car show took place Friday and Saturday at Jensen Park in Willows and each year, the event raises money for a scholarship fund for Glenn County students.
Friday’s event included a parade, show and shine, vendors, dignitary awards and more.
“It went really well,” said Colleen Worthington, secretary treasurer of the show. “We were up on car registration and a little bit down on motorcycle registration … and the parade was unbelievable.”
About 134 cars and 25 motorcycles were registered for Saturday’s car show – 72 of which preregistered, Worthington said.
“I think there was a variety of cars and bikes to see this time,” Worthington said. “A unique motorcycle came from Kingman, Arizona. He got longest distance, People’s Choice and Best of Show.”
Bruce Hanson of Kingman, Ariz., earned those awards with his 2012 V8 Twin Turbo Trike.
The Best of Show car, a 1964 Malibu Convertible, was owned by George Nickas of Chico.
The two Best of Show vehicles will be featured on next year’s Willows Car and Bike Show T-shirts.
Friday night’s dignitary winners were selected by the Glenn County sheriff, Willows fire chief, Willows mayor, veterans and scholarship winners.
The awards were given to Toad Parisio of Willows, 1929 Model A Roadster; Dann Jareid, 1977 Chevy C-10 Pickup; Troy Hanson of Princeton, 1938 Willys Coupe; Lester Groves of Gridley, 2007 Heritage; and Randy King of Willows, 1953 Willy F-1.
Premier sponsor awards were given out by L&T Towing, Alsco Geyer/Ace, Safety Tire and Pride Homes and Land.
Those who received awards were Bruce Hanson of Kingman, Ariz., 2012 V8 Turbo Twin Trike; Darrel Parsley of Chico, 1958 Brookwood; Jim Hutson of Willows, 1955 Chevy Erod; and Lester Calvert of Princeton, 1960 El Camino.
Glenn County winners
While people from all over participated, many Glenn County residents earned first place awards during the show.
Cars and trucks
- 1900-39 stock – Glenn Irish of Princeton, 1935 Graham Model 73.
- 1940-49 stock – Harry and Jackie Von Seggern of Willows, 1949 Styline.
- 1940-49 modified – Jerry Cannon of Elk Creek, 1948 Plymouth Special.
- 1950-59 stock – Gene Finch of Orland, 1950 Olds convertible.
- 1950-59 modified – Jim Hutson of Willows, 1955 Chevy Erod.
- 1973-current stock – Reginald Keyawa of Orland 1977 Chevy Cheyenne C-10.
- Muscle cars stock – Leonard Pankratz of Orland, 1968 Plymouth GTX.
- Muscle cars modified – Ron Lane of Orland, 2016 Chevy SS.
- Corvette modified – Midge Daniels of Orland, 1965 Corvette.
- VW stock – Brian Kaps of Willows, 1965 VW Karman Ghia.
- VW modified – Steven Thorpe of Willows, 1960 VW Dune Buggy.
- Lowrider – Chief Rodriguez of Hamilton City, 1964 Impala.
Specialty awards
- Best paint – Chief Rodriguez of Hamilton City, 1964 Impala.
- Best engine – Jim Hutson of Willows, 1955 Chevy Erod.
- Best stock – Glenn Irish of Princeton, 1935 Graham Model 73.
Motorcycles
- HD Full Dress – Michael Pihaylic of Orland, 2015 Road Glide.
- Custom – Doug Stein of Willows, 2010 Street Glide.
- Specialty Class – Nancy Hutson of Willows, 2003 HD RS.
Tractors
- Daryl Alberico of Willows, 1940 John Deere B.