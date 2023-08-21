cattle corner

Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

Ramon's Grille at The Palomino Room on Main Street in Red Bluff is pictured serving a beef appetizer at the 12th annual Beef 'n Brew last year. The 13th annual Beef 'n Brew will be Sept. 16 starting at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are now on sale at The Loft, Gold Exchange, Chamber of Commerce in Red Bluff or online at Event Brite.

6 servings

Prep and cooking time 40 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 beef Strip Steak, boneless (about 1 pound)

1-8 oz refrigerated pizza dough

1 white onion, sliced

1-1/2 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 cup roasted red peppers, sliced

1/2 cup blue cheese, crumbled

1/2 cup arugula leaves

1 tablespoon balsamic syrup

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Pre-heat a small skillet over medium heat; add 1/2 tablespoon olive oil and onions to the pan. Cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until onions are caramelized; Remove from skillet and set aside.

2. On a greased sheet pan, take pizza dough and form it to the size of the sheet pan. Brush both sides of the dough with 1/2 tablespoon of olive oil. Place pizza dough on grid over medium heat. Grill the dough for 30 seconds to 1 minute on each side being careful not to burn it. Remove the dough and place it back on the sheet pan. Top the flat bread with roasted red peppers and 1/4 cup of blue cheese. Bake in the oven at 375'F for 10 minutes; once the cheese is melted slightly remove from oven and set aside.

3. Season both sides of the steak with salt and pepper. Place steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals or over medium heat on preheated gas grill. Grill according to the chart for medium rare (145'FF) to medium(160'F) doneness, turning occasionally. Remove steak and let rest for 5 minutes. Slice into 1/2 strips and set aside.

4. Take the flat bread and top with the carmelized onions, arugula, sliced steak, remaining blue cheese, and drizzle the balsamic syrup on top. cut into 6 even sized squares and serve.

