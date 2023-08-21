cattle corner

6 servings
Prep and cooking time 40 minutes
INGREDIENTS
1 beef Strip Steak, boneless (about 1 pound)
1-8 oz refrigerated pizza dough
1 white onion, sliced
1-1/2 tablespoon olive oil
1/2 cup roasted red peppers, sliced
1/2 cup blue cheese, crumbled
1/2 cup arugula leaves
1 tablespoon balsamic syrup
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Pre-heat a small skillet over medium heat; add 1/2 tablespoon olive oil and onions to the pan. Cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until onions are caramelized; Remove from skillet and set aside.
2. On a greased sheet pan, take pizza dough and form it to the size of the sheet pan. Brush both sides of the dough with 1/2 tablespoon of olive oil. Place pizza dough on grid over medium heat. Grill the dough for 30 seconds to 1 minute on each side being careful not to burn it. Remove the dough and place it back on the sheet pan. Top the flat bread with roasted red peppers and 1/4 cup of blue cheese. Bake in the oven at 375'F for 10 minutes; once the cheese is melted slightly remove from oven and set aside.
3. Season both sides of the steak with salt and pepper. Place steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals or over medium heat on preheated gas grill. Grill according to the chart for medium rare (145'FF) to medium(160'F) doneness, turning occasionally. Remove steak and let rest for 5 minutes. Slice into 1/2 strips and set aside.
4. Take the flat bread and top with the carmelized onions, arugula, sliced steak, remaining blue cheese, and drizzle the balsamic syrup on top. cut into 6 even sized squares and serve.