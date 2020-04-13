The California Department of Food and Agriculture is now accepting applications for its Healthy Soils Program.
According to a release issued by the CDFA, the program incentivizes implementation and demonstration of on-farm soil health practices that improve soil health, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and store carbon.
The CDFA appropriated $28 million from the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund through the Budget Act of 2019 to support the Healthy Soils Program and it’s two components, read the release.
The first component, the HSP Incentives Program, will accept applications on a rolling basis until 5 p.m. June 26 or until available funds are expended, whichever is earlier. California farmers and ranchers, as well as federal and California-recognized Native American Tribes are eligible to apply.
For additional information on eligibility and program requirements, prospective applicants should visit www.cdfa.ca.gov/oefi/healthysoils/incentivesprogram.html.
The second component, the HSP Demonstration Projects, showcase California farmers’ and ranchers’ implementation of HSP soil health practices.
“Demonstration projects enable awardees to help support widespread adoption of soil health management practices throughout the state,” read the release.
Not-for-profits, University Cooperative Extension, federal and university experiment stations, Resource Conservation Districts, federal and California-recognized Native American Indian Tribes, and farmers and ranchers in collaboration with these entities are eligible to apply.
The HSP Demonstration Projects applications are due by 5 p.m. April 23, 2020 and late submissions will not be accepted.
For information on eligibility and program requirements, visit https://www.cdfa.ca.gov/oefi/healthysoils/DemonstrationProjects.html.