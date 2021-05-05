The California Department of Public Health updated its facial covering guidance to align with the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.
According to a press release, those who are fully vaccinated don’t need to wear facial coverings when outdoors except in certain crowded situations and venues where it’s difficult to maintain social distancing.
So what’s safer to do once fully vaccinated?
According to the CDC, people can:
–Gather indoors with fully-vaccinated people without wearing a facial covering or staying six feet apart.
–Gather indoors with unvaccinated people from one other household without masks or staying six feet apart, unless they have an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
–Gather or conduct activities outdoors without wearing a mask except in certain crowded settings and venues.
–If traveling in the U.S., you don’t need to get tested before or after travel or self-quarantine after travel.
–If you’ve been around someone who has COVID-19, you don’t need to stay away from others or get tested unless you have symptoms – unless you live in a group setting.
However, the CDC recommends people continue to:
–Wear a mask when in an indoor public setting, gathering indoors with unvaccinated people from more than one other household and visiting indoors with an unvaccinated person who is at an increased risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19.
–Avoid large indoor gatherings.
–When traveling, take precautions to protect oneself and others.
–Watch for symptoms of COVID-19.
–Follow guidance at one’s workplace.
–People who have a condition or are taking medications that weaken the immune system should talk to their healthcare provider to discuss their activities.
A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or two weeks after getting the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
As of Tuesday, Glenn County had eight active cases – all of which were self-isolating.
In total, there have been 2,886 positive COVID-19 cases in the county, 2,853 closed cases and 25 virus-related deaths.
To view the Glenn County COVID-19 dashboard, visit https://bit.ly/3go8j5E.