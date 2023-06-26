Northstate residents are getting ready to celebrate the 4th of July holiday with barbecues, parades and many more activities, including the use of fireworks.
In Tehama County, several options are available to set the day apart, such as the “Rock Los Molinos” 4th of July Parade starting at 10 a.m. on Highway 99E. This 56th annual event will be followed by the town’s Playday at the Park where prizes and games will entertain and food enjoyed at Mill Creek Park, 24670 Tehama Vina Road, Los Molinos. The announcement of the parade winners will be made at the Playday around 2 p.m.
Safe and Sane Fireworks booths are popping up in many communities. These are the only legal fireworks allowed in Tehama and Glenn counties for private use, according to CalFire.
Willows Chamber of Commerce says “Come one! Come all,” to its July 4th celebration, which includes a parade, flag ceremony at Jensen Park on Elm Street, games, vendors, tri-tip cookoff, horseshoe tournament, family olympics, and entertainment by Diamond Trio. This is all followed by a fireworks show after dusk. For more information call the Willows Chamber of Commerce at 530-934-8150 or Tony Wagenman at 530-521-2530.
Colusa offers its own style of Independence Day Fireworks Show with fireworks launched from various locations at the Colusa County Fairgrounds and synchronized to music. Gates open at 6 p.m. for this free admission and parking event.
A little bit north, and on July 3, the Community of Anderson Explodes is hosting a concert featuring Tehama County’s own Chad Bushnell at 7 p.m. at the Shasta District Fairgrounds followed by a beautiful fireworks show at 10 p.m. Parking is $5, entry to the concert and fireworks is free.
The community of Corning has Safe and Sane Fireworks booths in a number of locations, the majority as fundraisers, including the Exchange Club on Solano Street at Toomes Avenue, New Life Assembly Church, 660 Solano St., Manta Ray Swim Team in the Safeway parking lot, and Corning Lions Football in the 7-Eleven parking lot 1425 Solano St.
CalFire officials are asking residents to practice safe and responsible fireworks use, stressing the dangers and consequences of using illegal fireworks.
“Protect your community by preventing fires and injuries caused by fireworks,” said CalFire Public Information Officer Kevin Colburn. “Before buying fireworks for your celebration, make sure they are permitted where you live.”
Fireworks purchased out-of-state are illegal in California without a license, CalFire reported.
“With fireworks causing over $25 million in property loss in 2022, preventing fires and injuries caused by fireworks begins with you,” said Chief Daniel Berlant, acting California state fire marshal. “Don’t be the reason your Fourth of July holiday goes up in smoke.”
CalFire shares the following advise for the use of Safe and Sane Fireworks:
• Never use illegal fireworks
• Make sure the firework has the State Fire Marshal “Safe and Sane” on it and is purchased from a licensed booth
• Never allow young children to use or handle fireworks
• Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol
• Never hold a lit firework in your hands
• Never light a fireworks indoors
• Only use them away from people, houses and flammable materials
• Never point or throw fireworks at another person or animal
• Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks
• Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for an extended time before discarding
• Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don’t go off or in case of fire
To learn more about fireworks safety, go online to www.ReadyForWildfire.org/more/fireworks-safety/.