Patriotic displays drove through the streets of Willows and Orland in celebration of Independence Day on Thursday.
Each city hosted parades and events to commemorate the day the Declaration of Independence was signed in 1776.
The morning began in Willows at 10 a.m. when the Fourth of July parade began parading from Memorial Park.
Jeeps and other military vehicles were driven down the streets with flags and people waving at the spectators.
The Willows Lamb Derby court was also driven down the street in the bed of a truck.
People also rode their bicycles and horses strewn in red, white and blue streamers, balloons and more decorations through the procession.
The Last Stand Jeep Brigade, the Willows Slow Riders and firetrucks from the Willows Fire Department, Willows Rural Fire District and Governor’s Office of Emergency Services Fire Rescue also rolled through the parade by the spectators.
Orland’s 43rd annual Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration began with the Red, White and Blue Parade at the Orland High School football stadium parking lot.
Children ran out in between displays to grab the candy that was thrown from different floats.
One of the first floats was from the Orland Flag Society which was covered with American flags and people on board waved from the patriotic display.
The Chico Shrine Club also made an appearance, racing by in their mini cars during the parade.
Other local organizations, such as the Orland Raceway, the Orland Grange No. 432 along with other local businesses showed off their red, white and blue displays.
Classic cars and firetrucks from the Artois and Orland fire departments paraded down the street as well – with a couple of Orland Rural Fire District trucks spraying water at the spectators as they passed.