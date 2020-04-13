During the coronavirus pandemic and stay-at-home orders, life events – like birthday parties – are being put on hold.
In an effort to celebrate local children who can’t get together with their friends, birthday parades have been organized locally – while practicing social distancing.
On April 1, Willows community members got in their cars and drove by to wave at Alex and Sylvan who were celebrating their fifth and eighth birthdays respectively.
“Everyone wanted to volunteer and do this,” said Kelly James, Sylvan’s mother. “It’s such an awesome community.”
Linda Riggle, Alex’s grandmother, said she posted on Facebook asking if there were any locals who had superhero costumes that would be willing to surprise her grandson from a distance for his birthday since he couldn’t have a party.
From there, she said, community members offered to participate in a birthday celebration parade.
“I was overwhelmed,” Riggle said.
The Easter bunny led the parade in her vehicle and was followed by a person dressed in a dog costume, a woman with a large stuffed monkey hanging out of her car, a family dressed up as superheroes and more. Many who participated in the parade decorated their cars with signs and balloons as well.
A Willows Fire Department engine even made an appearance at the boys’ homes.
“I think it’s pretty cool they wanted to step up and celebrate the kids,” said Becca Ayala, Alex’s mother. “… It makes them feel special on a day they can’t spend time with their friends.”
Marlena Sparkman, of Willows, is an admin for a group called “Willows Reverse Birthday Party Parade” – which is meant to deliver parades and cheer to locals with birthdays, anniversaries and more during the coronavirus pandemic.
Those who participate are invited to decorate their vehicles, wear costumes and make signs for the events.
It’s asked that people practice social distancing.
For more information, visit the Facebook group.