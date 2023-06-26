Children grades 4-6 are invited to sign-up for History Camp XXVIII, sponsored by the Orland Historical and Cultural Society on July 10-14.
The event is designed for children who have an interest in learning about the “Proud History” of the Orland community. Students need to have finished third grade to participate.
Campers will enjoy playing old-time games, working puzzles, doing hands-on activities disguised as chores from 1910, and playing BINGO on a walking tour of historic downtown Orland. There will also be an introduction to museums, genealogy, oral history, and family traditions.
Class sessions are held in the backyard of the Alta Schmidt House Museum, 936 Fourth St., at the corner of Fourth and Yolo Streets in Orland daily from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The week wraps up with a picnic lunch and awards ceremony on Friday.
The registration cost is $15 per participant. Registration is limited to the first 21 paid sign-ups.
Contact Doc Russell in the evenings at 530/513-3288 for further information and to sign a child.