Willows area California Highway Patrol officials have reported several crashes that occurred in Glenn County recently.
Interstate 5
Willows area CHP officials said Chelisa Rodriguez, 31, of Shasta Lake, was driving southbound at a high rate of speed on Interstate 5 south of County Road 3 on Nov. 4 at approximately 3:30 p.m. when she collided with the rear of a tractor trailer.
According to officials, the force of the collision caused debris to cover both lanes of the roadway and Interstate 5 was reduced to one lane traffic for approximately 90 minutes.
The impact also caused Rodriguez’s vehicle to turn to the right and come to rest off of the roadway. As a result of the collision, Rodriguez’s vehicle sustained major damage to the front end.
Officials said Rodriguez sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash including lacerations and complaints of pain. She was transported to the Glenn County Medical Center for treatment before being booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
County Road 25
Willows area CHP officials reported that Elias Santiz, 33, of Orland, was driving westbound on County Road 25 east of County Road M at approximately 45 miles per hour while Ramirez Quirarte, 36, of Orland, was driving southbound on County Road M, directly north of the intersection of County Road 25/
According to officials, Santiz approached the stop sign at the intersection but failed to stop behind the stop sign limit line and began applying the brakes as he traveled into the intersection.
Ramirez Quirarte crashed into the right rear end of Santiz’s vehicle before traveling to the right and rolling over and coming to rest on the driver’s side into an adjacent orchard. According to officials, Ramirez Quirarte sustained minor injuries as a result of the collision.
Santiz parked on the right shoulder of the road near the orchard after the collision and waited for CHP officials and emergency personnel to arrive on scene.