The local California Highway Patrol is offering an “Age Well, Drive Smart” class.
The ability to drive safely is affected by changes in one’s physical and mental conditions, according to a CHP press release. Many of those changes take place as people get older, in different ways and at different times.
The Willows CHP is offering this free class to address the changes and challenges they pose. The class can offer people the tools necessary to drive safer and longer.
“This is a great way for our seniors to educated themselves, evaluate their driving abilities and improve their driving skills,” it is stated the press release.
The class covers various topics including driving laws, safe driving practices, effects of aging on a person’s ability to drive safely.
The program also includes a self-assessment component to assist senior drivers with identifying their mental and physical changes and providing possible corrective action.
The next class will be on Tuesday, July 30, from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. at the CHP office, 464 N Humboldt Ave., Willows.
People who are 65 years old or older interested in attending the two hour course are asked to call Officer Tracy Hoover at the Willows CHP office at 934-5424.
Funding for the program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.