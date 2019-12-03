The Harvest Baptist Church in Orland is hosting a free oil change event for single mothers and widows on Dec. 14.
“Are you a single mom or widow? We think you have an amazing (and difficult) role and we want to cheer you on,” it was stated in a Facebook post from Harvest Baptist Church.
The event will also provide a full inspection and, if needed, tire rotation and wiper blade change.
While work is being done, there will also be refreshments and fellowship – along with supervision and games for the kids, including a bounce house.
The event will be on Saturday, Dec. 14, from noon-4 p.m. at the Harvest Baptist Church, 1202 Railroad Ave., Orland.
The event is sponsored by John’s Tire & Muffler and Auto Masters.
To register, visit the Harvest Baptist Church of Orland, CA Facebook page, click the event listing and then the “reserve a spot” button.
People can also visit the church’s website at www.hbcorland.org or call the church office at 988-3108 for more information.