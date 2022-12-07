After weeks of meticulous counting, the Glenn County Elections office released the official results of the Nov. 8 statewide general election on Nov. 30.
The two vacant seats on the Orland City Council were won by newcomers John McDermott and Mathew Romano, after they beat out incumbents Dennis G. Hoffman and William A. Irvin.
The two full-term seats open on the Willows City Council will also be filled by newcomers as Richard “Rick” Thomas and Casey Hofhenke received more votes than incumbents Larry Domenighini and Robert L. Griffith.
The one partial-term seat open on the Willows City Council has been claimed by David B. Vodden, also a newcomer to the council.
The two vacant seats on the Orland Unified School District Board of Trustees have gone to Robert Vlach and incumbent Shannon Ovard, who beat out challenger Erika A Fuentes.
The three open seats on the Capay Joint Union Elementary School District Governing Board have gone to Megan Jorgensen, Hubert Weston Lower and Cynthia Ward, who are all newcomers to the district. They beat out challengers Merrilee Gaffney Johnson and incumbents Robert Talley and Becky May Gruenwald.