Clampers recognize Carnegie Library’s centennial anniversary with plaque

After the COVID-19 pandemic caused a more than two-year delay, the Sam Brannon Chapter #1004 of E Clampus Vitus held a plaque dedication ceremony at Orland’s historic Carnegie Library building, which is now known as the Carnegie Community Center, on Saturday.
Gene Russell, vice president of the Orland Historical Culture Society, said the E Clampus Vitus (ECV), whose members are known as “clampers,” is a fraternal organization dedicated to the preservation of the heritage of the American West. As a historical society, as well as a mirth making club, ECV members have been placing historical plaques throughout the West for about 90 years and Chapter #1004 provides plaques to historic locations within Glenn, Colusa, Yolo and Napa counties. While there are several locations with plaques within the region, none of the historical sites in Glenn County had been recognized until now.
Todd McPhee, president of the Sam Brannon Chapter #1004 of E Clampus Vitus, reached out to Russell in 2019 and asked if there were any historical locations of interest in Glenn County. Russell said he recommended three sites, including the Carnegie Library in Orland because its 100th anniversary was approaching.
“Todd liked that idea so we began taking the steps to make the plaque happen, but then COVID took over and everything came to a halt,” said Russell.
It wasn’t until earlier this year that the chapter was able to reconvene and begin working on the Carnegie Library plaque dedication once again.
Russell said he and the chapter worked with Orland city officials and library staff to finalize the layout and placement of the plaque.
The dedication ceremony began at 10:04 a.m. on Saturday, per tradition of the chapter, and while short and sweet, recognized the long history the building has within the city of Oralnd.
“The Carnegie Libraries were a pretty important aspect of American history and there is quite a story about how Orland got its grant,” said Russell.
According to Russell, the grants being offered as part of Andrew Carnegie’s efforts to create public libraries across the country were based on census records from the early 1900s.
“Other cities nearby, including Willows and Corning, got $10,000 because they were bigger, but Orland was offered only $8,000,” said Russell.
Orland city officials were upset by this, according to Russell, and spent the next three to four years reapplying to try to get a larger grant.
“One of the city representatives was even going to New York, so they sent him to the Carnegie Foundation headquarters to speak with them in person,” said Russell.
Despite these efforts, the Carnegie Foundation refused to increase the grant, so eventually Orland city officials decided to take the $8,000 to construct Orland’s Carnegie Library.
According to Russell, construction on the Carnegie Library began in July 1919 and was completed in December. A dedication ceremony was held in January 1920 to commemorate the completion of the structure.
Russell said the actual plaque that will be on display at the library has yet to be completed because of a shortage of supplies at this time. The estimated date of completion has yet to be determined.
Once the plaque is complete, Russell said it will be brought up from the Bay Area and placed next to the Millstone Monument at the front of the current library building where there is a lot of foot traffic.
Russell, who is involved in a lot of historic preservation projects within the community, said he is happy to see the first plaque of this kind completed in Glenn County.
“I’m always pleased to be a part of these projects and to be a part of the continuing legacy of the city,” said Russell.