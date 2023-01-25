Glenn County Public Health will soon begin hosting weekly clinics to offer testing for tuberculosis (TB) and pregnancy, as well as flu and COVID-19 booster vaccinations.
According to officials, the clinics will be offered in Willows the first and third week of the month, and in Orland during the second and fourth week of the month.
In Willows, the clinic will be held at the Public Health Office, 240 N. Villa Ave., Willows. TB testing will take place on Tuesdays only from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and pregnancy testing, flu shots and COVID boosters will be performed Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
In Orland, the clinic will be held at the Women, Infants and Children office located at 127 E. Walker St., Orland. TB testing also will only be available on Tuesdays only from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., but pregnancy testing, flu shots and COVID boosters will be available Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Health officials said TB testing will be offered with a $10 administration fee, payable in exact change or by check.
“The influenza vaccine is free to all persons 6 months of age and older,” said officials. “The Bivalent COVID-19 booster is free to all persons 12 years of age and older at least two months after completing their primary COVID-19 vaccine series and/or receiving a prior COVID-19 booster dose. Flu and COVID-19 vaccines may be administered concurrently, so do not hesitate to get boosted against COVID-19 when receiving your flu shot.”
For more information or to make an appointment, call Glenn County Public Health at 530-934-6588 or visit www.countyofglenn.net/publichealth.