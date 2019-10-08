The Orland Women’s Improvement Club will host an estate sale of scrapbooking and crafting supplies and equipment on Saturday, Oct. 12.
Among the myriad of items available for sale will be specialty papers, craft supplies and equipment, punches, ribbon, stamps, albums and more.
“With the holidays approaching, crafters will need supplies for card making and decorative projects,” said Jack Moranda, one of the club members in charge of the sale. “We will have an enormous amount at estate sale prices.”
The sale will be on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Glenn Success Square Conference Room, 131 E Walker St., Orland.
The Orland Women’s Improvement Club was founded in 1909. The club’s first activity was a cleanup day for the town, but it also hosts the annual spring rummage sale – that started in 1951.
For more than 100 years, the club has continued its mission of improving the town and the money raised by the club is returned to the community.
OWIC has spearheaded projects and provided ongoing support for improvements to the Orland Free Library, the community swimming pool and Biehler Field, Orland High School’s football stadium, various landscaping and reforestation projects and more.
All proceeds from the sale will stay in Glenn County to support a number of local charities and organizations.
For more information, call Jackie Moranda at 519-9383.