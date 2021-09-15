The Glenn County Code Enforcement Division initiated a clean up of a property last month.
According to a release issued by the Code Enforcement Division, the property owners of the site located at 6394 County Road 23, Orland, were cited for numerous code violations of the Glenn County Code and creating a public nuisance, specifically, unpermitted junk yard, travel Trailers and recreational vehicles occupied as dwelling units, and excessive garbage, rubbish, junk and solid waste.
“The county’s public nuisance abatement contractor hauled off and disposed 64 tons of metal junk vehicles and other scrap metal, 30 tons of solid waste, (including) trash, debris and rubbish, and 207 used waste tire products,” read the release.