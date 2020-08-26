An Orland man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a collision, according to a press release from the California Highway Patrol.
Gilberto Flores, 39, was driving his Dodge south on County Road 99W on Aug. 18 at around 11:55 a.m. when, due to his level of alleged impairment and an unsafe turning movement, he lost control of his vehicle and traveled across the northbound lane.
The vehicle overturned and came to rest in an orchard.
He suffered minor injuries and was arrested on suspicion of DUI.