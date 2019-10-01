A Fresno man suffered moderate injuries in a collision on Saturday, according to a press release.
At around 5:30 p.m., Jenna Montz, 16, of Artois was driving a Ford F-350 on County Road P north approaching County Road 39 at a stated speed of about 55 mph, according to the California Highway Patrol press release.
Pablo Torres, 44, of Fresno was driving a Chevy Tahoe approaching County Road P at 55 mph.
According to the press release, Torres activated his left-turn signal and began to slow down as he reached the intersection. Montz reportedly failed to observe the posted stop sign and proceed into the intersection where she broadsided the Chevy.
After the collision, both parties exited their vehicles and waited for emergency personnel to arrive.
Torres reportedly suffered injuries including laceration to the knee and elbow and complained of pain to the head and abdomen.
All parties were wearing their seat belts and no arrests were made.
Deer struck in collision
An Orland woman reportedly struck a deer while driving on Sunday, according to a CHP press release.
Deborah Bauska, 59, of Orland was driving a Ford Taurus north on County Road P north of County Road 18 at approximately 45 mph.
A deer was standing in the center of the northbound lane of County Road P in the path of Bauska.
She applied the brakes of her Ford and attempted to avoid a collision with the deer, but the front end of the Taurus collided with the deer.
After the collision, Bauska waited for CHP to arrive at the scene – the collision is under investigation.