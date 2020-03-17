Colusa Casino Resort issued a release on Monday, stating that effective Tuesday, March 17, the resort will temporarily limit hours of operation to 8 a.m. through 2 a.m. daily in an effort to maintain the wellness of their guests.
“Limiting the operational hours and certain operations will ensure our staff has the opportunity to deep clean and sanitize our facility daily, as keeping a clean and safe gaming environment for our valued guests and employees remains a top priority,” read the release.
In addition to the limit hours of operation, the casino has also temporarily postponed all bingo seasons including the March Bingo Blowout scheduled for March 29 and temporarily close all table games.
The Casino Bus Program and Bingo Bus Program have both been suspended at this time.
Dining options within the casino have also been limited, with a reduction of hours at Jack’s Place and Table 45. Other eateries including 37Seventy and the Hot Dog Stand will remain closed at this time.
Entertainment at the casino has also been suspended until further notice, including all performances at Jack’s Lounge and the performance of Ms. Pat that was originally scheduled for March 20. This show has been postponed until Aug. 14. According to the Colusa Casino Resort website, tickets already purchased for this show will automatically transfer to the new show date but refunds will be available for those who are unable to attend through April 15.
The casino also announced on Tuesday that they have chosen to suspend programming including Membership Appreciation Day, the Vista Slot Tournament, Colusa Cash, Winsdays, the General Manager’s Inviational Dinner and the Jackpot Party in an attempt to limit large gatherings or situations that could make social distancing difficult.
For more information about the Colusa Casino Resort, visit www.colusacasino.com.